Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The British monarch postponed her Privy Council meeting on Wednesday night after being advised by doctors to rest.

On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was under medical supervision as doctors were concerned for her health.

Queen Elizabeth’s death comes over a year after her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9, 2021.

His funeral last April was scaled down due to Covid-19 restrictions, so a larger memorial service was held for him in March this year.

The Queen was escorted to the service at Westminster Abbey by her son Prince Andrew, and was seen looking tearful during the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the couple shared four children – Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Charles, who is the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, is the heir apparent to the British throne.