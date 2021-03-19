Professor Green welcomes first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams

Professor Green has welcomed his first child with Karima McAdams.

The couple welcomed a son, named Slimane Ray Manderson, two weeks earlier than expected on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the rapper shared a black-and-white snap of his newborn son’s head, alongside a lengthy caption.

He wrote: “I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas…”

“I’ve always said ‘the only way to be on time is to be early’; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks…”

“Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival…”

He continued: “I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened…”

“We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’. Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.”

“As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is…”

“One day I’ll tell you about how amazing she’s been throughout this whole process / ordeal and all the things she’s soldiered on through, with all of the optimism required to see this through…”

“All I’ve been able to do for Mama is be supportive, which despite my very best efforts still left me feeling a bit redundant at times and for good reason; I was! I couldn’t for a second take on even a part of what she was going through physically, which was a lot…”

“You’ll be glad to know she doesn’t feel as though she’s sacrificed a thing, neither of us have (well, boobs – temporarily – currently triple in size, leaking and sore but perfect pillows for you to nuzzle into while you feed, which you’re doing really well), we both feel incredibly privileged you chose us,” he wrote.

“More good news for you Baby! You’re a born gentleman. Your mamma commands respect so you’ll quickly learn a gorgeous set of values and morals to navigate your way through this world with.”

“There’s loads more to fill you in on, but we’ve got plenty of time for all of that. From back to front, your name means great, wise, man of peace. No pressure… Mama and baby are healthy, and I’m good too; I’m the happiest and most grateful for anything I’ve ever been.”

“Thanks to Mama for all the hard work the last 9 months, you are an unbelievable being @karimamcadams Thank you to friends and family for keeping this shtum, it’s not been the easiest secret to keep, but the last few days have been magical.”

“Slimane Ray Manderson. Born in Homerton Hospital, March 15th at 4:50pm, only a stones throw from where Mama and Dada grew up and spent their lives very nearly crossing paths until only a short time ago they finally bumped into one another.”

“Thank you to the NHS who work so tirelessly and relentlessly for keeping mama and baby safe and for keeping our every visit secret, allowing us to navigate the weird, wonderful and largely anxiety inducing ‘thing’ that is pregnancy without unwanted attention. Lots of love, The Three of Us.”