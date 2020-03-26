Professional dancer QUITS Strictly Come Dancing after four years

AJ Pritchard has quit the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing after four years.

The professional dancer confirmed the news on Instagram alongside pictures of his favourite moments from being the show.

AJ wrote: “I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team – also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x.”

The statement read: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.”

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.”

“AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey,” the statement concluded.

The news comes a surprise, as the BBC only recently confirmed that AJ was returning for another season of the show later this year.