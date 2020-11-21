Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home – fuelling rumours they may never return

The couple have been living in Los Angeles since March

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home Frogmore Cottage.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old, who is expecting their first child, moved into the Windsor residence two weeks ago – after Harry and Meghan had their belongings moved out.

A source said: “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen.”

“Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.”

“It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.”

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles back in March, before they officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal family.

The couple, who share a son named Archie, have since purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara.

In response to The Sun’s story, a source close to the Sussexes told royal correspondent Omid Scobie: “Frogmore Cottage continues to be [the couple’s] residence in the UK and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”

“They have not moved out and will still stay at the house during UK visits,” they added.

Princess Eugenie and Jack previously resided in Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage in London.

Moving into Frogmore Cottage will allow the couple to be closer to Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live just a few miles away at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The news comes just months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid back the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, said to be around $2.4 million.

The costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, but the couple promised to pay the money back when they announced their decision to step away from the Royal family.