Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share first photo with their newborn son – and reveal his name

The couple welcomed their first child on February 9

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share first photo with their newborn son...

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have shared their first photo with their newborn son, and revealed his unique name.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 30-year-old shared three photos with their baby boy, who they have named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

She captioned the post: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

⁣”Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she continued.

The new mum also revealed the photos were taken by their “wonderful midwife”.

She concluded the post by writing: “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Eugenie gave birth to August, the couple’s first child, at the Portland Hospital in central London February 9th.

August’s middle name ‘Philip’ pays tribute to his great-grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who was hospitalised earlier this week after feeling unwell.

He is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

They wed in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a host of famous faces attended their nuptials.

On her wedding day, Eugenie proudly showed off the scoliosis scars on her back and neck by wearing an ivory open-back dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.