Princess Diana’s former butler shares unseen letter she wrote to him before her untimely death

The letter was written in 1992

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has shared an unseen letter she wrote to him a few years before her untimely death.

The 61-year-old shared that the Princess of Wales wrote to him following a “profound” visit to Mother Teresa in Calcutta in 1992.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a video of him reading Diana’s letter, which said: “Today something very profound touched my life…”

“I went to Mother Teresa’s home in Calcutta and found the direction I’ve been searching for all these years.”

“The sisters sang to me on arrival, a deeply spiritual experience and I soared to such great heights in my spirit.”

“The light shone from within these ladies, saints for want of a better word, such love came from their eyes, and their touch was full of warmth.”

Paul continued to express that her words bring solace during these difficult times.

“For me, these spiritual words bring light and encouragement in these dark times,” he said.

Paul also shared photographs of Princess Diana with the nuns of the order of the Missionaries of Charity.

