Princess Beatrice officially cancels upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The 31-year-old was set to wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May

Princess Beatrice has officially cancelled her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli.

The 31-year-old was set to marry Edoardo at St James’s Palace in London on May 29, before Beatrice’s grandmother the Queen hosted a private reception in Buckingham Palace’s gardens.

However, PEOPLE magazine has since confirmed that the couple have decided to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange but that’s not yet.”

Last month, a spokesperson for the couple said they may still get married in front of a “small group of family and friends” – but it looks like that idea has since been scrapped.

At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for May 29.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.”

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, got engaged to Edoardo in Italy last September.

