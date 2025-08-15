Princess Andre breaks her silence on bitter feud between her parents

Princess Andre has broken her silence on her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre’s bitter feud.

This comes after Katie hit back after Pete shared a bombshell statement criticising his ex-wife.

The former couple, who were together from 2004 – 2009, share two children together – Princess, 18, and Junior, 20.

In a shock Instagram post on Thursday, Peter claimed: “For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.”

“For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.”

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” his statement concluded.

In response to Peter’s post, Katie’s representative told Metro: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation.”

“This was in the past and she doesn’t feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands.”

“Kate will no longer be gaslight and bullied as she once was,” they added.

Taking to Snapchat for a Q&A, Princess was asked by a fan: “Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don’t get on?”

To which, she responded: “To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together.”

Over the top of the clip, Princess wrote: “I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters.”

Princess has recently landed her own reality show on ITV2, The Princess Diaries, which starts on 10 August at 9pm and follows her becoming a celebrity herself.

Ahead of its premiere last week, she appeared on This Morning alongside her brother Junior to discuss their childhood with famous parents.

The 18-year-old said, “I feel like the way I think about it is if you’re putting yourself out there, you have to expect negativity and positivity too.”

“We learnt from our parents how to deal with it. There are horrible people but we just have to deal with it.”

Junior then added: “Growing up in the public eye comes with its pros and cons. We keep a lot of things private, people think they know a lot more than they do.”

“We’re normal and humble, we don’t feel different to anyone else. We’re all human.”