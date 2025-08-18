Princess Andre brands mum Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion a ‘really scary place’

Princess Andre has branded her mum Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion as a “really scary place” where she had “bad experiences.”

The 18-year-old spoke with The Guardian following the release of her own documentary, The Princess Diaries, which follows her growing up with famous parents.

“They don’t like each other,” Princess told the outlet, while addressing the public bitter feud between Katie and Peter Andre right now.

Regarding the “chaotic” life at Katie’s Sussex home, which has become famous for its repossessions, Princess admitted that “bad experiences” happened in the house.

“It was a really scary house. A lot went on there. So I didn’t really like it,” she added.

Discussing the contrasts of her parents’ respective homes, Princess said, “Dad’s house is a lot quieter, a lot more peaceful, a lot more organised. Whereas my mum’s house is much more just do what you want…”

“I love being in the middle. I love the two different houses, because if I fancy a bit more chaotic and busy I’ll go to Mum’s and if I fancy more relaxed I’ll go to Dad’s.”

In April, Katie opened up about why she was forced to move out of her family home, referred to as the ‘Mucky Mansion’, last year.

According to reports at the time, the model had been served with multiple eviction notices for the property due to her bankruptcy issues – However, she has now been discharged from all her bankruptcies.

This comes after a £750,000 unpaid tax bill left the TV star in debt last year, and she was only discharged from her first bankruptcy early last month.

Her tax debt is understood to have included income tax, VAT, surcharges, and interest, from self-assessments for the two years up until 2022.

Speaking with The Sun, Katie thanked fans for their support, and said: “I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive.”

A source also shared with the outlet that she has been through “hell” and will now “re-set and remake her lost millions.”

The Celebrity Big Brother star’s financial issues were so severe that she had to resort to selling her £2 million ‘Mucky Mansion’ for a fraction of the original price.

Although bankruptcy orders typically end after a year in England and Wales, the automatic discharge of Katie’s first bankruptcy was suspended, as she was still bound by its terms.

The suspension was lifted on February 11 by Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis.

The 47-year-old purchased her ‘Mucky Mansion’ property in 2014 from former Tory peer Francis Maude and it went on to be featured in her Channel Four series where she renovated the house.

However, Katie was evicted for not paying the mortgage in May of last year and was forced to sell the nine-bedroom home.

It was then put on the market for £1.5million and was later sold for a fraction of the price, with the buyer taking it for £1.15million.