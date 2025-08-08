Princess and Junior Andre reveal the biggest lesson they’ve learned from parents Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess and Junior Andre have revealed the biggest lesson they’ve learned from their parents Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Princess has recently landed her own reality show on ITV2, The Princess Diaries, which starts on 10 August at 9pm and follows her becoming a celebrity herself.

Ahead of its premiere on Sunday night, Princess appeared on This Morning alongside her brother Junior to discuss their childhood with famous parents – who separated in 2009.

The 18-year-old said, “I feel like the way I think about it is if you’re putting yourself out there, you have to expect negativity and positivity too.”

“We learnt from our parents how to deal with it. There are horrible people but we just have to deal with it.”

Junior then added: “Growing up in the public eye comes with its pros and cons. We keep a lot of things private, people think they know a lot more than they do.”

“We’re normal and humble, we don’t feel different to anyone else. We’re all human.”

Princess is “really excited” for the series to be released and revealed, “it has been very intense filming but I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

“You see my everyday life and what I do. You see my grown confidence, my family, it’s really fun. I feel like a lot of people base assumptions from what they see online but this will give people a proper insight.”

Junior then gushed: “I’m a really proud big brother, she’s working hard and has a lot of great things going on. It’s a great time for a show.”

Briefly addressing their family situation, Junior told the hosts: “We love each other very much, we’re the only full siblings in our family, we come from the same mum and dad, been in the same household.”

“We get on each others’ nerves but that’s brothers and sisters.”

At the start of this month, Katie was left furious after being “BANNED” from her daughter Princess’s 18th birthday party.

The 46-year-old has claimed she was left off the guest list because it was being filmed for the new series.

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the TV star said, “Princess is now officially an adult, so Mummy and Princess can now go out together, if certain people would let her be seen with me.”

She went on: “Everyone knows she’s doing this documentary – and I’m not in it. Certain people don’t think it’s good for Princess to be seen with me. Certain people that used to look after me.”

Her sister Sophie chipped in: “You aren’t on brand Katie. You are too risky Katie that’s why,” as Katie then said: “It’s pathetic. I’m her mother.”

“I’m just saying, Princess was like ‘I’m having a party’. And I wasn’t invited because it was for ‘filming.’”

Sophie added: “Oh of course it was! I wonder what restaurant did that for free.”

Continuing the rant, Katie said: “The fact is there’s stuff my daughter is doing and I’m not allowed to be seen at any of it.”

“Certain people who are filming Princess’ documentary used to do my filming. It’s fine, it’s just there’s always conflict of interest. People will cotton on to this. So we do have to do something for Princess’ 18th.”