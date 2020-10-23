Prince William dubbed ‘His Royal Thighness’ after he was spotted checking out KFC

It looks like the Duke of Cambridge is a fan of the fast food restaurant

Prince William dubbed ‘His Royal Thighness’ after he was spotted checking out...

Prince William has hilariously been dubbed “His Royal Thighness”, after he was spotted checking out KFC.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Hold Still photography exhibition in London.

But on their way to the event, Prince William was pictured peering into the window of a KFC restaurant near Waterloo Station = which inspired some very funny tweets.

Love this guy pic.twitter.com/YEFPqWMEvl — Kieran Everson (@kieraneverson) October 20, 2020

Refusing to waste a good marketing opportunity, KFC’s official UK & Ireland account jumped on the bandwagon.

KFC tweeted the photo of the Duke, alongside the caption: “William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.’”

In another hilarious tweet, they added: “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh.”