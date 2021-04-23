Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet snap of their son Prince Louis to mark his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet snap of their son Prince Louis.

Their youngest child turned 3 today, and the couple marked the occasion by posting a new photo of him on social media.

The adorable snap shows Louis posing on a red bike, before his first day at the Willcocks Nursery School.

Kensington Palace shared the photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also parents to their eldest son Prince George, 7, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, who will turn six next month.

The couple are celebrating Louis’ birthday today following a tough week for the Royal family.

William’s grandfather Prince Philip was laid to rest over the weekend, and he also came face-to-face with his brother Harry for the first time in over a year.