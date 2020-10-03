Prince William and Kate Middleton share adorable video of their children with new friend David Attenborough

The young royals were curious to learn more about the animal planet

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an adorable video of their children talking to their new friend David Attenborough.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently enjoyed a family viewing of the natural historian’s upcoming feature film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Taking to Instagram today, the couple shared a sweet clip of the three young royals – as they asked David some questions about the animal planet.

William and Kate captioned the post: “We’ve got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough…🌍🕷️🐒”.

7-year-old George wanted to know what animal David thought would be extinct next, while 5-year-old Charlotte was curious to know if the natural historian liked spiders as much as she did.

Meanwhile, 2-year-old Louis simply asked what David’s favourite animal was.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fans expressed their delight at the rare video of the young royals speaking.

One user wrote: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Louis saying AMIMAL 😭❤️”, while another commented: “It’s so nice to hear their voices! Cuteness overload!! 😍💖”

