Prince William and Kate Middleton lead first birthday tributes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter

Prince William and Kate Middleton have lead tributes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, on her first birthday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet birthday message through their joint Kensington Royal account.

They tweeted: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Their first birthday tribute to Lilibet comes after William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

However, Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the rift between the pair will disappear.

On Thursday, palace insiders told Page Six that the brothers had no intention of interacting with one another whilst celebrating their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.

“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” said the source.

“There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account also paid tribute to Lilibet on her first birthday today.

They tweeted: “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

This was quickly followed by a tribute from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall through their joint Clarence House account, which read: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

Amid the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Harry and Meghan will mark their daughter’s first birthday by throwing a private party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor today.

According to royal reporter and biographer Omid Scobie, who is friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lili’s birthday will be a low-key affair.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their second child this day last year in California, finally introduced Lilibet to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II this week.

Their daughter was named in tribute to the British monarch, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

It was coined when the Queen struggled to pronounce her name properly as a toddler in the 1920s.