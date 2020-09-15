The Duke of Sussex turns 36 today

Prince William and Kate Middleton lead birthday tributes to Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have led the birthday tributes to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex turned 36 today, with members of the Royal Family taking to social media to mark his special day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of them running alongside Harry on a track, captioned: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip also paid tribute to their grandson, taking to the official Instagram account for The Royal Family to wish him a happy birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo from the Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace back in 2017, they shared: “🎂 🎈 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

Sharing a similar message, Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall and Charles Prince of Wales wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂”

