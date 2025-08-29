Prince Harry set for emotional reunion with father King Charles – but Prince William wants no part in it

Prince Harry is set for an emotional reunion with his father King Charles next month, but Prince William wants no part in it.

Tensions between the King and Duke of Sussex have reportedly began to thaw following an informal peace summit with Buckingham Palace officials.

However, his relationship with his brother William is still believed to be strained.

Harry is set to return to London on September 8 to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and attend the WellChild Awards.

This will be the first time Prince Harry has seen his father in 20 months, and his first visit to the UK since his failed appeal against the downgrading of his security protection.

During that time, His Majesty has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to The Mirror, a US source commented: “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.”

“For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September.”

They added: “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”

It is understood the Duke’s wife, former actress Meghan Markle, will not make the journey and will remain in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

It was June 2022 when Charles last saw his grandchildren, at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meredith Maines, Harry’s chief communications officer, met last month with the King’s press secretary Tobyn Andreae for discussions at the Royal Overseas League in London.

The meeting, also attended by Liam Maguire who handles the Sussexes’ UK press, has been viewed as a major step in the ongoing saga.

The discussions were said to have included the possibility of communications between the two parties to avoid clashes with Sussex projects and royal engagements.

Earlier this year in an interview with BBC, the Duke spoke of his devastation over losing his legal challenge to retain police protection while in Britain.

During the interview, Harry said he “would love a reconciliation” with his family, but explained that the King “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” adding: “I do not know how much longer my father has.”

While the King looks to be open to the prospect of reconciling with his youngest son, according to a reputable source: “William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote. ”

“The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private. For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them.”

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to make some shocking statements, including the Duchess being subject to racism within the institution, that attracted much media attention.

Their 2022 Netflix docuseries only added fuel to the fire with accusation being made about the palace leaking stories to the press, topped off with Harry’s telling memoir Spare in which he claimed his older brother physically attacked him.