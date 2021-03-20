Prince Harry reveals his mother’s death left ‘a huge hole inside him’ in emotional statement

The Duke was just 12-years-old when Princess Diana died in a car accident

Prince Harry has revealed his mother’s death has left “a huge hole” inside of him.

The 36-year-old made the emotional confession in the foreword of a new book, written for children of health workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex was just 12-years-old when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The book, called Hospital by the Hill, tells the story of a young person whose mother died while working on the front line during the pandemic.

According to The Times, Harry’s foreword reads: “If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone.”

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me.”

“I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel,” Harry wrote.

The book was written by Chris Connaughton, and will be given to bereaved children as part of the UK’s National Day of Reflection next week.

This July, Harry and his brother Prince William will unveil a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace – on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers will reunite amid rising tension over Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during their chat with Oprah, as they discussed their decision to step back from the Institution.

At one point, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

In response to the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

Last week, Prince William also addressed their interview during a public appearance in London, where he told reporters the Royals are “very much not a racist family.”