Prince Harry opens up about his relationship with Prince William: ‘We’re on different paths’

Prince Harry has opened up about his relationship with his older brother Prince William.

The Royals have faced constant rumours that they have been feuding, with the rift being documented in royal biography Finding Freedom.

During his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in the US on Sunday night, Harry said: “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together.”

“I mean, we have a shared experience. But we’re on different paths,” he admitted.

“The relationship [with William] is space at the moment. Time heals all things.”

Harry also discussed his relationship with his father Prince Charles, admitting he felt “let down” when Charles stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal family.

“I took matters into my own hands. It was like, I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.”

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson.” “At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know.” Opening up about his relationship with The Queen, Harry revealed he’s spoken to his grandmother “more in the last year than I have done for many, many years”. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship, and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be,” he added. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs on RTÉ2 tonight at 9:30pm. Check out the biggest bombshells from the interview HERE