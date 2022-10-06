Prince Harry, Elton John and more major celebs launch legal action against Associated Newspapers

A group of major celebs have launched legal action against Associated Newspapers.

Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sadie Frost are suing the publisher of Daily Mail, Mail On Sunday and Mail Online for invasion of privacy.

According to the press release, “these individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers”.

These “unlawful acts” alleged to have taken place include “the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes” and “the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place”.

They also allegedly include “the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information”, “the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception”.

The publisher has also been accused of “accessing bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation”.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: A group of high profile people have launched legal action against Associated Newspapers, publisher of Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online for invasion of privacy: @DLawrenceOBE, Prince Harry, @eltonofficial, David Furnish, @ElizabethHurley, @Sadieliza. pic.twitter.com/KMcqrZeNMK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 6, 2022

The lawsuit will be the third Prince Harry has brought against Associated Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex has sued twice previously for libel and slander.

His wife Meghan Markle also sued the publisher for copyright infringement and breach of privacy., and she won her legal battle last December.