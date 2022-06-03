Prince Harry and Prince William fuel rift rumours as they sit away from each other at church service

Prince William and Kate Middleton awkwardly sat away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this morning at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Wide shot of members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the left and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the right – during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, 📸 @aaronchown #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/fRs7JHyclk — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 3, 2022

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the rift between the pair will disappear.

On Thursday, palace insiders told Page Six that the brothers had no intention of interacting with one another whilst celebrating their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.

“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” said the source.

“There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

During yesterday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, the Cambridges joined Queen Elizabeth II, Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past from the Royal Air Force.

However, Harry and Meghan watched the ceremony from the Major General’s Office.

The couple weren’t invited to appear on the royal balcony alongside the Queen, as they are no longer senior working members of the family.