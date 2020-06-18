The couple were hoping to launch their non-profit organisation Archewell in 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s application to trademark their charity is denied

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s application to trademark their non-profit organisation Archewell has been denied.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their royal positions earlier this year, were sent an Irregularity Notice by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) highlighting errors in their application.

According to The Sun, their application was denied as the couple did not sign the document, and did not pay all the required fees.

Their new project borrows it’s name from the couple’s son Archie, and will “do something that matters”.

The USPTO notice claimed that the proposed charity work is “indefinite and over-broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided.”

Following the notice, a Non-Final Action was sent to the couple on June 2, and their trademark will be held without being active until the necessary amendments are made.

The news comes just months after the couple announced they “look forward” to getting started with the foundation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

The couple originally intended on launching the foundation this year, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement – the launch was postponed until 2021.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph earlier this year, the couple revealed the inspiration behind the charity.

They said: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they added.

