Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share goodbye post – as they officially sign off as senior Royals

The couple shared a post on Instagram but turned off all comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially signed off as senior members of the Royal family with a goodbye post.

The couple stepped down from their Royal positions as of the end of March.

Taking to Instagram the pair said goodbye to their duties and signed off without their Royal titles.

However, unlike previous posts, they turned off all comments, possibly a sign of how they will be interacting with the public from now on.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” the couple wrote.

“Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the couple added, alluding to the possibility of stopping their Instagram account which has amounted 1.3 million followers.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

The duo then signed the post “Harry and Meghan”, not their usual Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

It comes after Meghan and Harry faced criticism for leaving Canada and moving to Canada – amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

While people all over the world have been urged to stay home and not travel, the couple left their million-dollar mansion in Vancouver with their son Archie, and jetted to Hollywood.