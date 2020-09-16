Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make charitable donation in honour of both their birthdays

The couple have donated money to a very worth cause

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make charitable donation in honour of both...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated $130,000 to a worthy charity, to mark their recent birthdays.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated the large sum of money to CAMFED, which supports girls’ education across Africa.

The couple made the pledge after their fans launched a fundraising drive in honour of Meghan and Harry’s birthdays on August 4 and September 15.

Their fans managed to raise a whopping $129,000, so Harry and Meghan decided to match the donations by giving $130,000 to the charity.

It’s understood the money raised will fund higher education scholarships for young women across Africa.

In a statement, the couple said: “No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

Prince Harry celebrated his birthday at their $14million home in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The royal family marked Harry’s birthday by sharing tributes to him on social media, but some fans were outraged over Meghan being “left out” of their posts.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.