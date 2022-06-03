Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally introduce their daughter to the Queen at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle.

The British monarch finally met her great-granddaughter during a private lunch after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, which marked the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple’s second child, who was born last June, was named after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

The Sussexes will be celebrating Lili’s first birthday on Saturday at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage.

However, Harry and Meghan want to keep the occasion as low profile as possible, to avoid overshadowing the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, royal reporter and biographer Omid Scobie said: “I spoke with people close to the couple… who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip.”

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”

The couple were not invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, but photographers snapped photos of the pair chatting to family members inside Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan, who wore a navy dress with a matching hat, were spotted speaking to the Duke of Kent in the photos.

At another point, Meghan was also papped sharing a sweet moment with Zara Tindall’s children.

The couple weren’t invited to appear on the royal balcony alongside the Queen, as they are no longer senior working members of the family.

A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, was also excluded from the traditional balcony appearance.

The family members who did appear on the balcony alongside the Queen included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance.

After Trooping the Colour on Thursday, members of the Royal family attended a special service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning – where Meghan and Harry were greeted by huge cheers from the crowd.