Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco break their silence on ‘malicious rumours’

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have formally denied “malicious rumours” about their relationship.

The couple were forced to speak out after French magazine ROYAUTÉ claimed that the royals were separating after almost 12 years of marriage.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess said: “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.”

Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, met Prince Albert at a sporting event in 2007 and the couple announced their engagement in 2010.

They tied the knot the following year, and have since welcomed eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Albert, the only son of Hollywood legend Grace Kelly, and Charlene celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, but were apart because the Princess was in her native South Africa recovering from an illness.

At the time, the mother-of-two told Channel24: “I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.”

“Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

Charlene has since returned to Monaco, and is back fulfilling her royal duties and public appearances.

During an interview with PEOPLE last December, Albert said he was “really proud” of his wife following her “very tough year”.

“Charlene’s doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events. Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about,” he told the magazine.

“My wife’s been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes.”

“She’s really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”