Presenter apologises to Lewis Capaldi for VERY awkward moment at F1

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle has apologised to Lewis Capaldi for an awkward moment at the F1, which was captured on camera.

Lewis joined Martin on the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, but only after the reporter mistook his brother for the superstar.

Lewis’ brother, Anthony, was approached by Martin, who said: “Lewis, wonderful to see you.”

Anthony clarified he was Lewis’ brother as he said: “Martin, I’m his brother,” before Lewis walked into frame.

The presenter immediately apologised, before turning to speak to the singer, but the awkwardness did not stop there.

Martin thanked the brothers at the end of the interview, but he turned away as Lewis extended his hand to shake good-bye.

Lewis winced at the blanking, which further added to the awkwardness of the video.

“Martin, I’m his brother” 🤣 Martin Brundle’s grid walk didn’t disappoint after he unintentionally blanks Lewis Capaldi 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jCexdwtbO7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 5, 2025

Lewis later reposted on X, adding that he was “b***hed by brundle,” after the brothers joked about the incident.

Martin later took to social media to apologise to the singer, writing: “Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3 second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem.”

“Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand. A cardinal sin on my part which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1.”

Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3 second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem. Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand. A cardinal sin on my part 🥲 which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1. https://t.co/xRYklp773Q — Martin Brundle OBE (@MBrundleF1) October 6, 2025

Fans were left in stitches by the encounter, with one user writing: “I have to say it was extremely entertaining from start to finish. First the brother and then the handshake.”

Another said: “Hilarious for the rest of us though, thank god Lewis is a funny down to earth guy….his brother will slap him with this every Xmas!!”

A third added: “Class from ya Martin to apologise but we know and Lewis knows it’s not on purpose. Gridwalks are manic and clearly hectic, he’ll take it in good humour I’m sure lmao, we did.”