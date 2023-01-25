Pregnant Love Island star Montana Brown hints at her due date

Montana Brown has hinted at her due date.

The reality star shot to fame Love Island back in 2017.

The 27-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her beau Mark O’Connor on Christmas Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1)

Montana has since hinted at her due date, after revealing they she and Mark were expecting Baby O’Connor in the summer of 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Love Island star shared a carousel of photos showing off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “18 weeks 👶🏽 ft my mysterious belly button which was pierced for 6 months at age 16 and the scar never disappeared 🙃.”

Since Montana is currently 18 weeks pregnant, her baby is due around the last two weeks of June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1)

Montana announced her pregnancy on Christmas Eve, five years after appearing on Love Island.

Alongside a sweet video documenting her pregnancy, the mum-to-be wrote: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer 🤍👶🏽.”

Montana confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.