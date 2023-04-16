Pregnant Love Island star Montana Brown announces her engagement

Montana Brown has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

The Love Island star, who is expecting her first child with her beau, shared the exciting news via Instagram over the weekend.

Alongside a photo of the romantic beach proposal, the 27-year-old wrote: “13.04.23 🤍💍”

Montana confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.

Montana announced her pregnancy on Christmas Eve last year, five years after she found fame on Love Island.

Alongside a sweet video documenting her pregnancy, the mum-to-be wrote: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer 🤍👶🏽.”

She later revealed that she and Mark are expecting a baby boy.