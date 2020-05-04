Pregnant Lauren Pope hints at due date

Lauren Pope has announced that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The former TOWIE star revealed in March that she is expecting her first child with her millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman.

While the reality star has kept tight-lipped about her due date, she finally revealed what stage of pregnancy she is at.

Lauren looked glowing as she shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram with her followers.

“Oh hello 3rd trimester 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼,” she captioned the post.

The blonde began to discuss products that expecting mothers can use during their pregnancy.

“Beautiful ❤️,” one follower penned.

“You look stunning,” another commented.

The reality star confirmed the news of her pregnancy last March by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram, alongside two polaroid photos showing off her growing baby bump.

