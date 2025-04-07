Pregnant Jesy Nelson reveals she has to use a wheelchair as she shares update on her unborn twins

Jesy Nelson has revealed she has to use a wheelchair, after undergoing emergency surgery to save her unborn twins.

The former Little Mix star, who is expecting with her boyfriend Zion Foster, previously told fans that she was pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), meaning her babies were at risk of developing the rare syndrome.

As a result, Jesy had to undergo a critical surgery to give her twins “the best chance of surviving”.

In an update on Instagram on Sunday, the singer confirmed she’s still recovering in hospital.

Jesy said: “We just wanted to come on here because we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong.

“And we just wanted to also thank you so much for all your support and beautiful messages.”

“You guys have been so lovely. We’ve seen all of your lovely messages and stories, and it’s just really helped us keep going. So we just wanted to say thank you for that.”

“And yeah, we’re still in here [at the hospital], going strong,” she added, before telling fans she hoped they could “enjoy the sunshine” outside.

“Unfortunately, we can’t. Well, we can. Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road, but that’s as far as we can go.”