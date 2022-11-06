Popular YouTuber and makeup artist Jamie Genevieve announces her pregnancy

Popular YouTuber Jamie Genevieve has announced her pregnancy.

The Scottish makeup artist is expecting her first child with her husband Jack McCann.

She shared the exciting news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, writing: “Can’t wait to meet you, tiny little love of our life. 🖤”

Irish makeup artist Keilidh Cashell commented on the post: “OMG 😭😭😭 you guys I’m so delighted for you both! Going to be the most amazing parents, such wonderful news 🖤”

YouTuber and beauty guru Nikki Tutorials wrote: “STOP IT 🥹🥹🥹🥹💕 congratulations 🥰”

Dublin-based influencer Sophie Murray wrote: “SOBBING ❤️”

Jamie, who has 993K subscribers on YouTube, married her longtime love Jake in Tuscany in July 2019.