Popular TOWIE star ‘quits the show after seven years’

Pete Wicks has reportedly quit The Only Way Is Essex after seven years.

According to MailOnline, the 34-year-old will announce the news to his fans soon, as he steps away from the show to focus on new TV projects.

A source told the outlet: “Pete is a hugely loved member of TOWIE both among viewers and the cast. But it’s time for him to move on now.”

“He’s slightly older than the rest of the cast, and he’s hoping to achieve more in his career after being on the show for such a long time,” the insider explained.

“It’s been a monumental stint and his storylines will go down in TOWIE history but for now he’s taking a step away.”

A second source added: “Pete will continue to cameo on TOWIE when it makes sense to appear alongside his friends, but he will no longer be a fully-fledged cast member.”

Pete joined TOWIE back in 2015, after being introduced as James Lock’s best friend.

During his time on the show, the TV personality dated Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble and Chloe Sims.

Goss.ie has contacted Pete’s rep for comment.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.