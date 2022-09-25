Popular soap star ‘signs up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The actor, who plays Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap, will reportedly head Down Under this winter as the popular ITV show returns to the Australian outback.

A source told The Sun: “Owen is so excited to be in the mix. He’s never done anything like this, and it would catapult his profile to a new level.”

“His abs are on-point so he wouldn’t be shy about showing off his bod. I’m keen to see who he could be sharing the camp with,” the TV insider added.

It comes after hosts Ant & Dec confirmed that I’m A Celeb will also return for an All-Star series in South Africa next year.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dec said: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa,” he added.

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo have been tipped to return to the jungle for the All-Star series.

Myleene Klass, Gillian McKeith, Shaun Ryder, Dean Gaffney, Paul Burrell, Lady C and Amir Khan have also been tipped for the show.