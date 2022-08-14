Popular presenter tipped to host new season of Big Brother

Alison Hammond has been tipped to host the new season of Big Brother.

The popular show will return to our screens in 2023, moving from Channel 4 to ITV.

A source has since told The Mirror: “Alison is top of the list to present next year’s Big Brother. Execs think she’s exactly what the show needs.”

“She’s energetic, fun, relatable and she was on the show, so she knows it inside out,” the insider added.

Alison shot to fame after appearing as a housemate on Big Brother back in 2002.

The 47-year-old has since become a presenter on ITV’s This Morning, and has appeared on reality shows, such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Rylan Clark, Emily Atack, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Laura Whitmore, Joanne McNally and Jedward have also been tipped for the Big Brother presenting gig.

The new series could air in May next year with a cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” living together in a new-look site for up to six weeks.