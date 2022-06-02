Popular presenter Sonny Jay announces shock split from his fiancée

Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay has announced he has parted ways with his music producer fiancée, Lauren Faith.

The couple had been together for three years before Sonny popped the question on a romantic boat trip in Mykonos in August 2020.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Dancing On Ice champion wrote: “After 5 years of Lauren and I being together we’ve decided that sadly we’re parting ways.”

“We have so much love and respect for each other and we will both continue to support each other in everything we do.”

“For now, we both need to focus on ourselves and our careers and we’re both ready and excited to start a new chapter separately!”

“Lauren is the most talented person I know and deserves every success.”

“Life really works in mysterious ways and what’s meant to be will be,” he added.

Lauren also confirmed the news on Instagram by writing: “After 5 beautiful years me & Sonny have sadly parted ways.”

“You all see how driven and focused we both are with our careers and with that being said I don’t want to spend much more time in London building mine in a city that doesn’t make me happy anymore.”

The music producer reportedly spent more time in Los Angeles, due to work commitments, whilst Sonny remained primarily in the UK, which forced a strain in their relationship.

The pair appear to remain amicable, as Lauren gushed: “Sonny is a ray of sunshine in so many peoples life and I’m grateful he was in mine.”

Sonny is best known for joining Roman Kemp and Sian Welby as co-host of Capital Breakfast.

The presenter most recently won the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice with his skating pro Angela Egan.