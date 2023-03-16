Popular presenter confirmed as host of new ‘grown up’ Love Island

Davina McCall has been confirmed as the host of a new “grown up” version of Love Island.

The ITV series, which is called The Romance Retreat, will see single parents move into a luxury house together in a bid to find love.

The show has been dubbed as “Love Island for middle-aged people”.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Davina wrote: “Omg.. i manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !! ❤️ “ “This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location !! 🎉🥰💥 🙌🏻🙌🏻 “ “We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18 , what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?! 👀) Sign up here itv.com/beontv It’s going to be AMAZING !! x” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall) The UK Sun previously revealed ITV’s plans for a Love Island inspired show with older contestants. A source told the outlet: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.” “This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime. And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”