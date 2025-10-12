Popular model to ‘join’ I’m A Celebrity lineup in big deal despite claiming she’d never do it

Popular model Kelly Brook is set to “join” I’m A Celebrity lineup in a big deal despite claiming she’d never do it.

The 45-year-old Heart FM host is rumoured to be joining the ITV show alongside well-known celebrities like Nick Ferrari of LBC, TikTok sensation Angry Ginge, and UK rapper Aitch.

In 2018, Kelly stated that she would prefer to work in her neighbourhood bar to making an appearance in the jungle, among “a million” other things.

“I don’t want to eat eyeballs or sheep testicles and all the things they have to eat on there,” she said on her Heart radio show.

“Even if I had a huge tax bill and I had to pay it really urgently, I still wouldn’t do it. It’s kind of like the beginning of the end in my opinion!”

Nevertheless, it is believed that the model may have been convinced this time by a lucrative offer, especially because there are rumours that Kelly’s executives have been trying to get her on the show for years.

A source told The Sun: “She’s glamorous, witty and a familiar face to ITV audiences, having appeared as a panellist for Loose Women and other shows.”

“She’s guaranteed to make perfect TV viewing. Many viewers will be excited to see her strip off for the famous jungle waterfall show too.”

The 25th series is scheduled to start in November, and there are many whispers about which well-known celebrities will participate.

The names on the rumoured list include Patsy Palmer, Tom Daley, Jeremy Clarkson, Tommy Fury and Giovanni Pernice.