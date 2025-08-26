Popular Loose Women star DENIES quitting the series after thirteen years

Popular Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has denied quitting the series after thirteen years, after it was reported she was “too busy” for the series.

The 35-year-old presenter’s final appearance on the ITV series was in December 2024, for the show’s 25-hour Talkathon, and her last panel slot was on June 3, 2024.

Insiders close to Loose Women have reported that Stacey has been “too busy” with her other television opportunities to appear on Loose Women eight months after returning as a guest.

However, a source has since told The Sun that the 35-year-old is “still a proud Loose Women” star.

According to the Daily Mail, the source who first reported that Stacey had quit claimed: “The team at Loose Women did everything possible last year to have Stacey on the panel, the viewers love her and there’s always a boost to the ratings when she’s on.”

“But it’s clear Stacey has quit Loose Women, she hasn’t been on the panel all year, there are no plans for her to appear, she most certainly hasn’t been booked and the show stopped reaching out months ago. It’s highly unlikely she will feature next year once the show goes down to airing just 30 weeks a year, there will only be a few slots available to the regular presenters.”

“Stacey still has a lot of close friends on the show like panellists Kaye Adams and Linda Robson so the hope is she will reunite with the panel as a guest. But for now bosses have moved forward with the likes of Olivia Attwood and GK Barry, given they also appeal to a younger demographic.”

The Loose Women team, who value having Stacey on the program, made several attempts to book her last year, according to a TV insider.

However, they kept getting “no’s,” so they chose to go with other talent like Olivia Attwood, 34, and GK Barry, 26, who also appeal to a younger audience.

The mother of five is thought to have devoted all of her efforts to her reality series Stacey and Joe and her BAFTA-nominated BBC show Sort Your Life Out, which allowed viewers to see inside her family’s home in Pickle Cottage, Essex.

Stacey joined Loose Women in 2011, and on December 5, 2024, she made her final appearance as a guest on the ITV show.

She appeared on the show twice in 2023, once in 2024 and hasn’t been a regular panellist since 2022.