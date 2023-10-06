Popular Coronation Street actor joins the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Ryan Thomas has joined the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024.

The 39-year-old is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street between 2000 and 2016.

The dad-of-three is the brother of Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing, and Love Island’s Scott Thomas.

Adam was the twelfth celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2024.

He will be joining the already announced line-up of Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi, comedian Lou Sanders, Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE.

World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, and Love Island star Amber Davies have also been confirmed for the line-up.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens on ITV and ITVX in January 2024.