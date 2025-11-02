Popular British quiz host ‘main favourite’ in running for Strictly host following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s shock departure

Popular British quiz host Bradley Walsh is reportedly the “main favourite” in the running to become the next Strictly host following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s shock departure.

The TV presenters announced their shock exit from the show on Thursday, after 12 years of hosting the series together.

Before kicking off Icon Week, the pair acknowledged the news with Claudia thanking viewers for their “beautiful messages.”

In a move that would be a tribute to the show’s original host, Bruce Forsyth, The Chase presenter is reportedly among the hosts of big names in television rumoured to take over.

At least one female host, such as former Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse, or former contestant and It Takes Two presenter Fleur East, would join Bradley.

A source told The Sun: “Bradley is a real pro and has brilliant experience hosting live shows. His name has come up a few times with execs as many think he would be great.”

“Of course, he would have a female alongside him as part of a duo. Oti and Fleur are both frontrunners and also have great experience,” the source added.

“Bradley is popular with both old and young viewers and would bring some humour and an old school showbiz quality.”

As the host of the renowned quiz program The Chase and the BBC Gladiators remake alongside his son Barney, Bradley is one of the most well-known figures in television.

In addition to Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball, Hannah Waddingham is another well-known name who has been mentioned as a possible replacement host for the program.

The report comes shortly after popular presenter and former radio host Zoe Ball declared she was interested in replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking about the moment she heard the news, Zoe said on her Dig It podcast: “I thought it was such a shocker for everyone – we were all like, what? My phone was going beep, beep! ‘What? Why did you not tell me this was happening?’ It’s like, ‘I didn’t know! Why would I know?’”

The presenter gushed over the pair, saying: “I just want to say to the girls, bravo. I think they’re both fab and they’re going to be a tough act to follow on that show.”

But when her co-host Jo asked her directly: “Would you like to do it?”, Zoe confessed: “I think everyone would like to do that job. It’s an amazing job. It’s the best Saturday night show.”

“When I’m watching Ellie dancing with Vito or Lewis and Katya and Alex and JoJo…. they’re just so amazing. It still brings so much joy to people’s lives, that show. Whoever takes over will have the best gig in the world.”

She added: “Everyone’s going to want that job. There will be queues going around the block.”

With her announcement, Zoe becomes the first well-known person to openly show interest in taking over for Tess and Claudia.