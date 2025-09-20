Popstar Conor Maynard announces he’s engaged to long-term girlfriend

Popstar Conor Maynard has announced he’s engaged to long-term girlfriend Kitty.
Sharing the news on his social media, the singer wished his partner a happy birthday, while also announcing they were engaged.
Posing a sweet photo kissing Kitty’s cheek as she showed off her ring, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my FIANCÉE!!! 🍀🌙🐶 I’m ready to take on forever with you 😘”
Conor’s friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section to congratulate the couple on their engagement.
Casper Lee wrote: “Congratssssss,” as Conor’s sister Anna Maynard commented: “The best day ever.”
The news comes months after the pair announced they were embarking on a “new chapter” by moving in together.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “On to a new chapter (the photo was taken on a grey, miserable day, so i edited the sky…I wanted to use the second slide but Kitty wouldn’t let me)”
Last month, the singer confirmed a second paternity test had proved he is not the father of Traitors star Charlotte Chilton’s daughter Penelope.
The 32-year-old singer was previously branded a “deadbeat dad” after The Traitors star publicly claimed that he was the father of her baby following a one-night stand.
However, Conor vehemently denied her allegations, and in March, a DNA test proved that he’s not the baby’s father.
Despite this, Charlotte questioned the accuracy of the paternity test and was reportedly still convinced Conor is her daughter’s dad.
As a result, the singer agreed to do a second paternity test at a facility of her choice.
In a statement on Instagram today, he wrote: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.
“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice-accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”
“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this,” he added.
“I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”