Popstar Conor Maynard announces he’s engaged to long-term girlfriend

Popstar Conor Maynard has announced he’s engaged to long-term girlfriend Kitty.

Sharing the news on his social media, the singer wished his partner a happy birthday, while also announcing they were engaged.

Posing a sweet photo kissing Kitty’s cheek as she showed off her ring, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my FIANCÉE!!! 🩵🍀🌙🐶 I’m ready to take on forever with you 😘”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Maynard (@conormaynard)

Conor’s friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Casper Lee wrote: “Congratssssss,” as Conor’s sister Anna Maynard commented: “The best day ever.”

The news comes months after the pair announced they were embarking on a “new chapter” by moving in together.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “On to a new chapter (the photo was taken on a grey, miserable day, so i edited the sky…I wanted to use the second slide but Kitty wouldn’t let me)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Maynard (@conormaynard)

Last month, the singer confirmed a second paternity test had proved he is not the father of Traitors star Charlotte Chilton’s daughter Penelope.

The 32-year-old singer was previously branded a “deadbeat dad” after The Traitors star publicly claimed that he was the father of her baby following a one-night stand.

However, Conor vehemently denied her allegations, and in March, a DNA test proved that he’s not the baby’s father.

Despite this, Charlotte questioned the accuracy of the paternity test and was reportedly still convinced Conor is her daughter’s dad.

As a result, the singer agreed to do a second paternity test at a facility of her choice.

In a statement on Instagram today, he wrote: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice-accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Maynard (@conormaynard)

“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this,” he added.

“I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”