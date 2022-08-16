Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41.

The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 – his cause of death remains unknown.

His family released a statement announcing his death, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.”

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor appeared on ITV’s Popstars in 2001 under the name Darius Danesh.

He also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

Darius continued to have a stage career, and appeared as Billy Flynn in two runs of Chicago, as well as appearances in Guys and Dolls, Gone With The Wind and more West End shows.

He credited TV Judge Simon Cowell with his role in Chicago, saying: “I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences I’ve had and all the opportunities that it opened up and to be able to call Simon Cowell a friend and to be able to have dinner with him.”