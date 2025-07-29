Plans for Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral confirmed as fans are invited to pay their respects

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession will pass through his hometown of Birmingham this Wednesday, offering fans a final opportunity to pay tribute to the heavy metal icon.

The cortege will begin its journey along Broad Street at 1pm BST, making its way to Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath bench, landmarks that became gathering points for tributes and vigils following the singer’s death last week at the age of 76.

“It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” said Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal. “We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

The Osbourne family is covering all costs of the public tribute.

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, and their children, Kelly and Jack—along with other family members—will accompany the procession before attending a private funeral later in the day. Specific details of that service have not been disclosed.

The procession will feature a live performance by local brass ensemble Bostin Brass, and it’s believed that members of Black Sabbath and artist Yungblud will take part.

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the event via a livestream focused on the Black Sabbath bench.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, with fans travelling from far and wide to honour the singer.

Among them was Canadian R&B star Drake, who was touring in the UK and made a stop in Birmingham to pay his respects.

Mayor Iqbal, who joined fans in signing the book of condolences, reflected on Osbourne’s impact: “He put Birmingham on the map. He put Aston on the map.”

In June, just weeks before his passing, Osbourne and Black Sabbath received the Freedom of the City.

That same month, they headlined the “Back to the Beginning” concert—a star-studded final performance that raised over £1 million for local children’s charities and Parkinson’s research, a cause close to Osbourne, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

Osbourne passed away at home in Buckinghamshire, just 17 days after that historic performance.

Thousands are expected to line the route on Wednesday. Birmingham City Council has advised the public to arrive early, with road closures beginning at 7am.

A book of condolences will remain open at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, where the exhibition Ozzy Osbourne (1948–2025): Working Class Hero is currently on display.