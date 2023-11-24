Pixie Lott finally confirms the birth of her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott has finally confirmed the birth of her first child, a son named Albert, with her husband Oliver Cheshire.

The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy in October, but didn’t publicly share the news until they celebrated his christening on Friday.

Sharing the first photo of them as a family-of-three, the singer wrote on Instagram: “Albert Charles Cheshire.”

“It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d xx,” she added.

The news comes after Pixie, 32, announced she was expecting her first child with Oliver, 35, in June.

The pop singer was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own ❤️”

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards commented on the post: “Oh my goodnessss! Congratulations babe this is amazing news 😍♥️.”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats!!!!! Such fun ahead xx.”

TOWIE star Gemma Collins also commented: “Pixie 🧚‍♀️ you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx ❤️.”

Pixie and Oliver started dating in 2010, and got engaged on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire last June.>

Model Sabrina Elba, socialite Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, and TOWIE’s Tom Pearce were among the guests in attendance.