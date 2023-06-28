Pixie Lott announces she’s expecting her first child with her husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Oliver Cheshire.

The couple, who tied the knot in Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire last June, shared the exciting news with their Instagram followers on Wednesday.

They wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own ❤️”

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards commented on the post: “Oh my goodnessss! Congratulations babe this is amazing news 😍♥️”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats!!!!! Such fun ahead xx”

TOWIE star Gemma Collins commented: “Pixie 🧚‍♀️ you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx ❤️”

Pixie and Oliver started dating in 2010, and they got engaged on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony last June.

Model Sabrina Elba, socialite Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, and TOWIE’s Tom Pearce were among the guests in attendance.