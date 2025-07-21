Piers Morgan’s ex-wife left ‘fighting for her life’ after freak accident

Marion Shalloe, the ex-wife of Piers Morgan, has left hospital after several months following a “freak accident”.

The former couple were married from 1991 until 2008, and share three children together – Stanley, Albert and Spencer.

Taking to Instagram, their youngest son Spencer revealed their mother had finally left hospital after a horrific accident several months ago.

“Seven months ago our mum was involved in a freak accident which left her fighting for her life…,” he began.

“We were told on more than one occasion that there was little hope if any but against all odds she hung on in there and thanks to the two heroic surgeons in the third pic and countless others at @chelwestft she left hospital today after 218 days on the ward.

“The staff labelled her a minor miracle but they are the miracle workers. My family are eternally grateful for their incredible work. Never give up 💪,” he added.

While Spencer didn’t explain what had happened, he shared multiple images showing inside and outside the hospital.

One slide showed Piers’ ex-wife walking out of the ward with a crutch as the hospital staff appeared overjoyed by her recovery.

Spencer’s followers rushed to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery, with one follower writing, “This is wonderful news – what a warrior she is.”

A second wrote: “Oh my goodness, what a terrible time you’ve all been through. Please send my love to your lovely Mum. I’m so pleased she is going home.”

Marion was working as a nurse when she married Piers in 1991. The pair later divorced in 2008.

The broadcaster is now married to Celia Walden, and the couple share a daughter, Elise, who was born in 2011.