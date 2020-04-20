The Good Morning Britain presenter has blasted the royal couple in the past

Piers Morgan slams ‘narcissistic’ Meghan and Harry after their latest statement

Piers Morgan has slammed “narcissistic” Meghan and Harry after their latest statement.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s response came after the royal couple announced that they will cut ties with the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Express.

Piers took to Twitter and revealed his anger at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision.

“Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic?” he tweeted.

Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic?

Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools. 👇 https://t.co/NSVbQK6hkg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2020



“Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work?”

“What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools,” he added.

In their announcement, Harry and Meghan stated that they would continue to work with other “journalists and media organisations all over the world” as they “believe in a free press.”

This is not the first time that Piers Morgan has openly criticised the pair.

After their final royal appearance last month, the 55-year-old accused the former actress that she had “gotten everything she wanted” and he compared her to a “Cheshire cat” during the event.

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: