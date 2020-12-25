Piers Morgan shares support for Kate Garraway as she spends first Christmas without husband Derek

The presenter's husband has been in ICU since March after contracting Covid-19

Piers Morgan has shared his support for Kate Garraway, as she spends her first Christmas without her beloved husband Derek.

The presenter’s husband was admitted to hospital on March 30 after contracting Covid-19, and he sadly remains seriously ill.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid paid tribute to their GMB colleague.

Piers said: “To all of those that have lost loved ones this year, or whose loved ones are seriously ill from the virus. We’re particularly thinking of our colleague Kate, of course, who won’t be with Derek this Christmas.”

“It was always a special time, we know, for the family and our hearts go out to Kate and the kids today.”

“It will be a very different Christmas for them, obviously and we continue to hope and pray that Derek comes through what’s been a tremendously difficult ordeal for him, obviously, and for his family.”

The news comes after Kate recently admitted she felt “physically sick” about facing her first Christmas without Derek.

Speaking on GMB, Kate told her co-host Ben Shephard: “I feel physically sick actually and can feel my chest tightening at the thought of it.”

“I’m in total panic about the idea of me, Darcey and Billy on our own this Christmas unable to visit Derek because of potential restrictions.”

“That huge emotional hole, and I don’t know how to fill it, without grandparents and without friends helping to fill it.”

“It feels like such a significant moment as all festivals are. I do feel in a panic about it, but we’re in this situation because of the spread of a disease that at the moment doesn’t have a cure.”