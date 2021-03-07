Piers Morgan receives the first dose of his Covid vaccine

Piers Morgan has received the first dose of his Covid vaccine.

The TV presenter shared the news via Twitter on Saturday, recording the “historic moment”.

The 55-year-old joked that getting the jab wasn’t “even as painful as working with Susanna Reid.”

JABBED!

Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service. In and out in 9 minutes!

Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment… 👇 pic.twitter.com/YUjpXUSg0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2021

The presenter captioned the post: “JABBED! Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service.”

“In and out in 9 minutes! Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment…”

He spoke in the short clip saying: “I’m about to have my AstraZeneca jab- I’m that old. And the doctor here, Tim, is administering it to me.”

Piers then asked how many vaccines were being given out on Saturday, with the doctor explaining: “Hopefully today we’re doing about 560 I think, that’s just half a day from 9am-2pm so we get a pretty good flow of people through the centre.”

He continued: “I have to say it’s been an amazingly efficient operation. I’ve literally been whizzed through…” “We were told exactly where to go, you treated me like the idiot I am. Nothing was left to chance… It’s just down to you [the doctor] now to make sure I don’t die.” Dr Tim then gave Piers the jab, with the host saying: “Very painless, in it goes and done. That’s it. Thank you for everything.” “Not even as painful as working with Susanna Reid.”