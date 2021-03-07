Piers Morgan receives the first dose of his Covid vaccine

Piers Morgan has received the first dose of his Covid vaccine.
The TV presenter shared the news via Twitter on Saturday, recording the “historic moment”.
The 55-year-old joked that getting the jab wasn’t “even as painful as working with Susanna Reid.”
JABBED!
Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service. In and out in 9 minutes!
Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment… 👇 pic.twitter.com/YUjpXUSg0G
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2021
He spoke in the short clip saying: “I’m about to have my AstraZeneca jab- I’m that old. And the doctor here, Tim, is administering it to me.”