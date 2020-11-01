PICS: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson show off stunning Halloween makeup looks

The singers looked unrecognisable as they transformed for the occasion

PICS: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson show off stunning Halloween...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have shown off their stunning Halloween makeup looks.

The Little Mix stars looked unrecognisable as they completely transformed with gorgeous makeovers for the occasion.

Leigh-Anne dressed up as an alien, with her entire body painted green along with dramatic eyelashes and gems bedazzling her face.

“Happy Halloween Earthlings 👽” the singer wrote, sharing a video of her before and after transformation to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 👽 A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:01pm PDT

Meanwhile Jesy dressed up as half-human half-goat Baphomet, opting for red paint covering her entire body.

Jesy completed the look with black horns, a bold black lipstick, and glitter covering her body, captioning her Instagram photos: “Happy Halloween 😈”.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 😈 makeup @heidinorthmakeup hair @chrissouthernldn A post shared by @ jesynelson on Oct 31, 2020 at 3:23am PDT

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the stars’ Halloween looks, with one user writing: “Leigh-Anne and Jesy ATE these looks and left NO CRUMBS! They win Halloween idc. I DONT CARE.”

Another fan tweeted: “leigh-anne & jesys halloween looks are insane, they look INCREDIBLE.”

Leigh-Anne and Jesy ATE these looks and left NO CRUMBS! They win Halloween idc. I DONT CARE pic.twitter.com/3EafGNHvud — ☃️Simone Johnsons #1 fan🎄| BLM ミ☆ (@EuphoricBanks) November 1, 2020

i live for leigh anne and jesy halloween makeup right now pic.twitter.com/YFLpLMjxfa — agaathe 🙂 CONFETTI IS COMING (@agaathegws) October 31, 2020

Omg she went all out for this Halloween #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/Rz4cCwUnAK — POSITIONS🌸🌸 (@iHeartJesyQueen) October 31, 2020

leigh-anne & jesys halloween looks are insane, they look INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/pRhCbKRM6l — tara ¹ᴰ ❀ (@notearstylcs) October 31, 2020

Their band mate Perrie Edwards remained quiet on social media for Halloween, while Jade Thirwall took to her Instagram Stories to share throwback Halloween costumes.

The Newcastle beauty shared her makeup look from last year, which saw her dressed up as a clown, complete with stunning makeup.

Jade also shared a photo from when she was a child, where she looked unimpressed in her witch costume – made from a black bin bag.

“If 2020 was a Halloween costume,” she wrote.